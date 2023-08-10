CWM to undergo complete refurbishment

Plans are in place to ensure a smooth and efficient running of services when the Colonial War Memorial Hospital undergoes complete refurbishment.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong while speaking to FijiLive this morning said a team headed by Dr Luke Nasedra has been having extensive discussions and a lot of the preparatory works have begun.

He said he is hopeful that works begin prior to the centennial celebrations of one of Fiji’s oldest health facility.

“There is a budget allocation for the Ministry for renovation works at the CWMH; however, this is going to be implemented after each phase has been completed.”

Government has prioritised the health sector in the budget stating that the delivery of health services in Fiji has been far from satisfactory and public health facilities are in a state of decay.

Over the years there has been a complete lack of investment in improving the infrastructure all across health facilities including the Lautoka Hospital and CWM.

Minister Responsible Dr Antonio Lalabalavu said it is going to be a difficult task but they have clearly put their focus on the maintenance of existing infrastructure and the overall improvement in service delivery.

Meanwhile, the health sector has been allocated $435.8 million for this fiscal year.