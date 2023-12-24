Sunday, December 24, 2023
CWMH has withstood the test of time: Ratu Wiliame

The President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says Fiji’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital, has done a lot for the people of Fiji and withstood the test of time over the last 100 years.

Speaking at the Centennial Celebration Gala dinner and awards last night, held at the Vodafone Arena, Ratu Wiliame said the flagship hospital has never stopped nor dormant since December 1923 and has stood the test of time which is evident during COVID-19.

Ratu Wiliame said the event is the culmination of a series of centennial celebration programs that recognises the 100th birthday of the hospital and the reason why the hospital has withstood the test of time and continues to serve the people of Fiji despite the many challenges faced.

While acknowledging the achievements of CWM, he said all this has been possible through good collaboration, unparalleled commitment, strong support from donor agencies, partners in health, business houses, civil societies, government stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and the staff of CWM Hospital as their confidence motivates them to assist generously for the good of the people.

He said key developments at the hospital have boosted the milestones from 100 beds to 550 beds, 27 to 1600 staff, one double-storey building to the four wings plus three satellite facilities, delivering general services to now being the Hub of Specialist Services in Fiji, serving Fijians to now being the regional referral hospital, housing the only medical school in the region to being the training hospital for two medical schools and three nursing schools, a hospital with old equipment to some state-of-the-art medical technologies, manual records to having a patient information system and from serving a population of 157,000 for Fiji to now serving around 350,000 only in the Lami Nausori corridor and for being the pilot facility for some medical innovations.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
