Cyber-security should be a top priority: Lesuma

Cyber Security

The Ministry of Home Affairs has highlighted the importance of aligning cybercrime legislation and cyber-security with national security and to recognize its importance in this era of new innovative technology.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs, Manasa Lesuma during a presentation to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence on the review of the Convention on Cybercrime (Budapest Convention).

Lesuma said measures must be integrated into national security strategies and policies to ensure that the country is adequately prepared for any cyber threats.

He said in this era of new innovative tech, cyber-security has become a top priority for national security.

“Government must take proactive measures to protect the country’s cyber infrastructure, prevent cyber-attacks, and respond promptly and effectively to any threats.

“Cyber-security measures must be integrated to sound policies and legislations to ensure that the country is adequately prepared for any threat and to protect the safety of its citizen in the cyber-space,” Lesuma added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has highlighted that without proper measures in place, cyber-criminals can easily gain access to computer systems and networks, steal sensitive data and cause significant damage.

Lesuma added that in many countries, the Ministry of Home Affairs is responsible for maintaining law and order, including the prevention and detection of cyber-crime.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
