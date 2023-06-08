Dakuitoga announces 9s extended squad

Fiji Bati 9s Head coach Vulaono Dakuitoga has named his 43-member extended squad for the 2023 Solomon Pacific Games in Honiara in December.

The Bati have a little over five months to prepare for the tournament and Dakuitoga is ‘lining all his ducks’ for a gold medal finish.

Among the squad is Vodafone Fiji Bati half-back Penioni Tagituimua who currently is playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the Ron Massey Cup competition.

Bati 9s Manager Akuila Masi says there’s a lot of work ahead of the tournament and all players aiming for the black and white jumper must prove their worth.

“We are aiming for a gold medal finish and that comes with a lot of hard work. Players will have to satisfy selectors with on-field and off-field performance. They have to be in the right places and have the right mindset to be able to retain their place as Pacific Nines Champion.”

The team begins preparation from Monday 12th June and players have been requested to get in touch with Team Manager Akuila Masi through the contacts provided.

Fiji 9s: Marika Turagaiviu, Atunaisa Rokovatu, Mitieli Rinakama, Wilson Tabuya, Eremasi Batibasaga, Jovilisi Natoya, Josese Yaya, Peniasi Damu, Ifereimi Tovilevu, Masi Kauyaca, Risiate Ratu, Kelevi Ralulu, Joseva Vetaukula, Jona Sawailau, Vilikesa Bete, Vonikese Kodrote, Jona Cadrakilagi, Uraia Koroi, Maikeli Dakuitoga, Lepani Nadriva, Pio Seci Tuivanuavou, Amino Siga, Penaian Nadakuni, Samisoni Kurikitoga, Nemani Tamani, Marika Koro, Jone Ratuilolio, Ilisavani Jegesa, Malkai Tamani, Asivorosi Tanaceva, Peni Kunabuli, Inoke Korovakaturaga, Mosese Rova, Maikeli Peters, Penioni Tagituimua, Anisito Komai, Kelevi Komaisavou, Viliame Raulai, Etonia Saukuru, Savenaca Saukuru, Joasaua Qoro, Enele Radiva, Laisenia Bano.