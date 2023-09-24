Sunday, September 24, 2023
Dakuitoga to guide Fiji Bulikulas

Former Fiji Bati head coach Josaia Dakuitoga been announced as the new coach of the Fiji Bulikulas for the Pacific Championship in Papua New Guinea next month.

While making the announcement on Friday, Fiji National Rugby League (FNRL) chair Aporosa Lutunauga said Rabele is the most experienced local coach in the country and his appointment should further boost the team.

Dakuitoga was the head coach of the Fiji Bati at the Rugby League World Cup last year but was replaced by Wise Kativerata after getting hospitalized and undergoing a foot surgery in England.

Meanwhile Josephine Maejiirs has been named as the captain of the Bulikulas who open their campaign in PNG against Samoa on 15 October.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
