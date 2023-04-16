Sunday, April 16, 2023
Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francais win

Fiji-born speedster Peniasi Dakuwaqa. Photo Courtesy: Rugby Rama

Fijian speedster Peniasi Dakuwaqa bagged a double in Stade Francais 27-22 win against Brive in a French Top 14 match on Sunday.

After 13 minutes of hard tussle, Lock Lucas shed the first blood in the match with his try which fly-half Nicholas Sanchez converted before he also scored his own converted try two minute later for a 14-nil lead.

It was flanker Sekou Macalou who brought the Stade into the match with a try and Leo Barre converted.

Few minutes from the break, Dakuwaqa bulldozed through the Brive defense wall created by Setareki Bituniyata  to plant the ball on the try line and Barre converted to level the scoreline at 14-14 into the break.

Just a minute into the second spell, Jeremy Ward inflicted a pass to Dakuwaqa who dived to score and Barre converted before Joris Segonds extended their lead with another converted try.

Brive got their remaining points from a penalty to Sanchez and a try from Mathis Ferte.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Rugby

Raisuqe, Nakarawa star in Catres win