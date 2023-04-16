Dakuwaqa double in Stade Francais win

Fijian speedster Peniasi Dakuwaqa bagged a double in Stade Francais 27-22 win against Brive in a French Top 14 match on Sunday.

After 13 minutes of hard tussle, Lock Lucas shed the first blood in the match with his try which fly-half Nicholas Sanchez converted before he also scored his own converted try two minute later for a 14-nil lead.

It was flanker Sekou Macalou who brought the Stade into the match with a try and Leo Barre converted.

Few minutes from the break, Dakuwaqa bulldozed through the Brive defense wall created by Setareki Bituniyata to plant the ball on the try line and Barre converted to level the scoreline at 14-14 into the break.

Just a minute into the second spell, Jeremy Ward inflicted a pass to Dakuwaqa who dived to score and Barre converted before Joris Segonds extended their lead with another converted try.

Brive got their remaining points from a penalty to Sanchez and a try from Mathis Ferte.