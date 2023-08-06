Sunday, August 6, 2023
Damaging heavy swell alert issued

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a damaging heavy swell alert is now in force for Southwest Viti Levu Waters, Kadavu Passage, Koro Sea and Lau Waters.

In a statement, the Nadi Weather Office revealed that this is due to a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji that is generating and directing moderate to heavy southerly swells over Fiji waters.

They said expected wave periods of up to 15 to 17 seconds over Southwest Viti Levu Waters, Kadavu Passage, Koro Sea and Lau Waters:

The Weather Office has advised that hazardous breaking waves and dangerous rip current reaching low lying coastal areas, which is also a high risk for large vessels.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
