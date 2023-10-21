Saturday, October 21, 2023
Dannemora advance into FANCA quarters

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

New Zealand’s Dannemora held Drasa at 1-1 in their last Group A match and advanced into the quarterfinals of the Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster Chicken FANCA International Club Championship at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Striker Lai-Sai Dastgeer opened the account for Drasa in the opening half of the match giving the side a 1-0 lead at the break.

Boosted by the services of former Ba reps with the likes of James Hoyt, Emosi Navaba and Ishtiyaq Shah and former Fiji Under 23 extended squad member Yunnus Atiq, Dannemora gave their all in the match.

Midfielder Ahmad Al-Shamsi scored the leveler in the early minutes of the second half and held onto the result.

On day 1, Dannemora defeated Cuvu 2-0 and thumped a star-studded Lautoka 3-0.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
