Danemora is new FANCA ICC champion

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

New Zealand’s Danemora has been crowned the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship winners after defeating Nadi 2-1 in the final at Prince Charles Park today.

Muslim IDC champions, Nadi played with a lot of urgency and determination against the pace and skills of Danemora.

Just five minutes into the match, Shaheel Valentine was on the verge of scoring the opening goal after beating the Danemora defenders while the goalkeeper stepped out of the box but his strike went inches away from the right goalmouth.

Strikers Ishtiyaq Shah and Mohammed Zareef threatened the experienced Nadi defence with some early attacks but the brilliance of Zibran Ali in goal kept them at bay.

Midfielder Ahmad Wali opened the account for Exclusive Homes Danemora in the 21st minute through a spectacular free-kick that landed at the back of the net leaving Nadi goalkeeper Mohammed Moshif stunned.

Two minutes later, Uzayr Ali was replaced by Mohammed Zoheb to add more experience and spark to the Danemora attack force.

Nadi fought hard through Mohammed Musa and William Valentine but they both were well contained by the Danemora defence.

Danemora led 1-0 at the break and kept play tight in midfield and defence while opting to launch attacks through long balls and deep crosses.

In the second stanza, match official Deepak Raj flashed a yellow card to Nadi’s Shaheel Valentine for a deliberate foul on Danemora’s Mohammed Shoheb.

This awarded a free kick to Danemora which again Wali took and powered into the back of the net to double the lead for the visitors.

The jetsetters kept finding their way on the scoreboard through Valentine and Mobin Junior but both their shots hit the crossbar and deflected off.

Some individual efforts by Valentine, saw him pull one consolation goal for Nadi deep in the injury time.

Best Player Day 1- Suleiman Mohammed of Sydney Mulomulo.

Best Player Day 2- Rishad Khan of Ba.

Best Player Day 3-Mohammed Zumir Ishrat of Suva.

Golden Boot award 5 goals- Mohammed Ishtiyaq Shah of Danemora.

Coastline Fiji West won the FANCA ICC Masters Division edging Valelevou Masters 1-0.

Western Sydney won the Legends Division beating California 3-1.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
