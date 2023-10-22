Danemora to play Nadi in FANCA ICC final

Two second half goals from New Zealand’s Danemora saw the defeat of Drasa 2-0 in the second semifinal of the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Early in the opening stanza, Meysum Shafahi copped the first yellow card of the match after a foul on Drasa’s Ruel Grayven.

In the 18th minute, Danemora received a penalty when Drasa defenders fouled Tanweer Shah in the penalty box.

Sohail Basha took the penalty but he blastered the power packed shot over the cross bar.

Both teams went into the break goalless.

Danemora came out firing in the second spell with Sheik Moshin opening the Kiwis account in the 34th minute of play with a powerful volley which hit the right hand corner of the net finding Drasa goalkeeper out of his box.

Some poor defensive play by Drasa allowed unmarked striker Ishtiyaq Shah to sneak in Danemora’s second goal in the 48th minute which was just enough to qulify for the final.

Danemora will meet Nadi in the grand finale at 3pm today.