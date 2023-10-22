Sunday, October 22, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Danemora to play Nadi in FANCA ICC final

Two second half goals from New Zealand’s Danemora saw the defeat of Drasa 2-0 in the second semifinal of the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Early in the opening stanza, Meysum Shafahi copped the first yellow card of the match after a foul on Drasa’s Ruel Grayven.

In the 18th minute, Danemora received a penalty when Drasa defenders fouled Tanweer Shah in the penalty box.

Sohail Basha took the penalty but he blastered the power packed shot over the cross bar.

Both teams went into the break goalless.

Danemora came out firing in the second spell with Sheik Moshin opening the Kiwis account in the 34th minute of play with a powerful volley which hit the right hand corner of the net finding Drasa goalkeeper out of his box.

Some poor defensive play by Drasa allowed unmarked striker Ishtiyaq Shah to sneak in Danemora’s second goal in the 48th minute which was just enough to qulify for the final.

Danemora will meet Nadi in the grand finale at 3pm today.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Govt to announce new price of cane

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is expected to make an announcement ...
Netball

Trio back for Fiji Pearls PG’...

Experienced trio Afa Rusivakula, Alesi Waqa, and Alisi Naqiri will ...
Football

Valentine puts Nadi into FANCA ICCC...

Youngster Shaheel Valentine scored the winner as Muslim IDC champs ...
News

Kepa must resign as TSLS chair: Ket...

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ketan Lal has expressed his distas...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Govt to announce new price of ca...

News
Prime Mini...

Trio back for Fiji Pearls PGR...

Netball
Experience...

Valentine puts Nadi into FANCA I...

Football
Youngster ...

Kepa must resign as TSLS chair: ...

News
Opposition...

Ethanol production in the pipeli...

News
Fiji Airwa...

Think outside the box, says Kami...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Leaders welcome elevated Vuvale ...

News
The Prime ...

Alibaba Group empowers Fijian bu...

Business
Alibaba Gr...

Fiji’s Pacific Cup represe...

Football
Fiji's rep...

Fiji commits to protecting intel...

News
Fiji has t...

Rescind Vosarogo’s appoint...

News
The Leader...

8 juveniles charged for serious ...

News
The Office...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua meets with Moulton