Daugunu ready for Drua challenge

Queensland Reds winger Filipo Daugunu says they are well aware of what to expect from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva tomorrow and are ready for the challenge that awaits them.

Daugunu alongside prop Peni Ravai, blindside flanker Seru Uru and fellow winger Suliasi Vunivalu have all been named in the starting line-up for the Round 15 Super Rugby Pacific clash.

“They are going to come after us, but its footy, and we are going to do our best to get into the quarterfinals,” Daugunu told FijiLive.

The 28-year-old former Labasa Football goalkeeper from Saqani Village said they expected a cracker of a match against the Drua playing at home.

“We expect a tough game; they have a good team this year.”

“It is going to be an uphill battle for both of us because we are fighting for a spot.”

Daugunu said he will be playing for his family and looks forward to playing once more in front of his home crowd.

The match kicks off at the HFC Bank Stadium at 4.35pm.