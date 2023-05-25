Daugunu ruled out, robust Ravai back

Wallabies flyer Filipo Daugunu has been ruled out of Queensland Reds Round 14 Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Highlanders after sustaining a foot injury in the previous match.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn has made six changes to the starting XV who fell to the Blues last Round in Dunedin.

Hunter Paisami makes his return to the Reds bench from a knee injury while robust Fijian prop Peni Ravai, Matt Faessler and Zane Nonggorr return to the starting side in a new-look front row combination, while Angus Blyth and Connor Vest start as locks for the third straight match.

After featuring off the bench in Queensland’s last two fixtures, Harry Wilson is back in the starting side with Seru Uru to provide strike as a finisher.

Jock Campbell and Suliasi Vunivalu both retain their positions in the back three.

The Reds will take on the Highlanders at 5:05 pm at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.