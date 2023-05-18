Daugunu shifts to wing as Ravai misses out

Wallabies flyer Filipo Daugunu shifts back to his preferred position of winger for the Queensland Reds for their Round 13 Super Rugby Pacific clash against the Blues tomorrow.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn has made a few minor changes to his side ahead of the Queensland Rugby Union’s annual Indigenous Round.

Daugunu takes the left wing alongside Suliasi Vunivalu on the right and Jock Campbell in the back three.

Angus Blyth and Connor Vest again run-on in the second row, with the backrow trio of co-captain Liam Wright, Fraser McReight and Seru Uru unchanged.

Meanwhile, robust Fijian prop Peni Ravai has not been considered for the match and is replaced by Sef Fa’agase.

The Reds vs Blues match will kick off at 7.35pm at Suncorp Stadium.

The teams:

Reds: George Blake, Richie Asiata, Sef Fa’agase, Angus Blyth, Connor Vest, Liam Wright (co-c), Fraser McReight, Seru Uru, Tate McDermott (c), Lawson Creighton, Filipo Daugunu, Taj Annan, Josh Flook, Suliasi Vunivalu, Jock Campbell.

Reserves: Matt Faessler, Dane Zander, Zane Nonggorr, Ryan Smith, Harry Wilson, Louis Werchon, Tom Lynagh, Mac Grealy.

Blues: Jordan Lay, Ricky Riccitelli, Marcel Renata, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Cameron Suafoa, Rieko Ioane Adrian Choat, Hoskins Sotutu, Sam Nock, Beauden Barrett, AJ Lam, Harry Plummer, Bryce Heem, Mark Telea, Zarn Sullivan.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Josh Fusitu’a, Nepo Laulala, James Tucker, Anton Segner, Taufa Funaki, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.