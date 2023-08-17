Daunivucu backs Flying Fijians RWC campaign

Former Flying Fijian and Fiji 7s star, Jone Daunivucu has backed that the national side was ready for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The 46-year-old Yasawa native who lives and plays in France was part of the 2007 RWC Flying Fijian side that booked a RWC quarterfinal spot boosted morale for the younger players at a training session this week.

“For me when I see the team, they are ready for this world cup,” Daunivucu said.

The 2005 Rugby World Cup 7s winner from Vuaki Village in Yasawa believes the side is one of the best prepared yet to represent the country.

“The boys are looking happy and very fit for the big challenge in a few weeks’ time.”

Danivucu alongside a number of former Fiji Internationals including Savenaca Tabakanalagi and Josateki and Inoke Nasilisili provided extra hands to provide inspiration and guidance for the team ahead of their warm-up match with France this weekend.