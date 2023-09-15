De Villiers backs Flying Fijians

Former Springboks legend Jean De Villiers believes the hurting Flying Fijians can beat the Wallabies in their second clash at the Rugby World Cup on Monday.

After a controversial 32-26 loss to Wales in the opening round, De Villers believes Fiji can get one back against Australia.

“It’s doable.” De Villers said.

“We know what the Fijians can do, if you can put them under pressure at scrum time and set phases [that’s key].

“It will be a good game.”

De Villiers added although the Wallabies managed a first round 35-17 win over Georgia, it was a scrappy win, and he does not see them going all the way.”

“I think for Australia and probably for world rugby it was good to see Australia getting their first win under Eddie [Jones] again.”

“That will build their confidence.”

“I am still not convinced they will be title contenders and even against Georgia, Georgia put up a good fight.”

Fiji has only once two times against the Wallabies in 22 meetings with both wins in the 1950’s.