Saturday, August 12, 2023
Deans champs march into semis

The Under-18 Vodafone Deans Trophy defending champions Marist Brothers High School defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 23-18 to secure a spot in the semifinals at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

A second half push from the warriors of Flagstaff was more than enough to overcome the challengers from Lodoni.

An arm wrestle from the start saw both sides locked 8-8 at the break.

Marist drew first blood through open side flanker Peni Tuiloma who chased his own charge down to score the first try of the match which was unconverted just 15 minutes in.

RKS replied in kind soon after with a runaway try of their own to open winger Jonetani Gonewai with the conversion also missed.

Marist was awarded a penalty after RKS were caught offside with halfback Lui Mainavatumai converting to regain the lead.

Lodoni pivot Jone Lee, would add a penalty kick of his own to lock the scores at the break.

The men in red picked up the tempo in the second spell and ran in two more tries to Ravuama Latilevu and Solomone Muakibau with Mainavatumai adding a conversion and another penalty to put their lead out of reach.

Lee added another successful penalty with reserve prop Inia Siro scoring a second try for RKS but it was all too little too late.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
