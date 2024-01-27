Saturday, January 27, 2024
Decorated marksman to boost Navua

Navua Football Association has made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of Ali Mekawir, a renowned striker from the Solomon Islands national team

Mekawir brings a wealth of international experience to Navua, having played in various leagues across Dubai, England, and Australia.

His career highlights include playing for Adelaide City, Honiara City, TFA Dubai, and Langney Wanderers.

One of Mekawir’s notable achievements is being the first Solomon Islander to score a goal in the prestigious FA Cup in England.

Navua’s acquisition of Mekawir is expected to boost the team’s attacking capabilities and bring a new dynamic to their play.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
