Friday, June 16, 2023
Deferment had nothing to do with us: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says the decision by the Government to defer this week’s sitting of Parliament had nothing to do with the then suspended FirstFirst party and its audited accounts.

Speaking to FijiLive, Seruiratu said the FijiFirst Party was suspended due to the processes in place; however, the party wanted to ensure that they meet all the conditions in place, maintain the highest standards, discipline and professionalism.

“The party made sure that our audited accounts meet all the requirements and that has been submitted.”

Seruiratu said they were ready and were looking forward to the convening of Parliament earlier this week.

“This did not happen.”

Last week, the Parliament Secretariat deferred Parliament sitting until further notice – after the Business Committee met and unanimously made the decision to ensure the efficient and efficient preparation of the 2023-2024 National Budget, before it is tabled to Parliament.

Also, earlier this week, the Government indicated that it took a more matured decision in deterring Parliament and to reconvene later, in order to allow the FijiFirst (In Suspension) at that time to also participate in Fiji’s democratic processes.

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo said this was something that the Government agreed with, which was a more matured decision to take.

Vosarogo added this was an extraordinary situation where Fiji found itself in last week.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
