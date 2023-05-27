Department to review welfare program

The Department of Social Welfare is undertaking a review of all its Social Welfare Assistance Programme.

In a Cabinet meeting held yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the review will assess the six key social assistance schemes namely; The Poverty Benefit Scheme, the Social Pension Scheme, Care & Protection Scheme, Disability Allowance Scheme, Bus-fare Concession programme, and Expanded Food Voucher for Rural Pregnant Mothers.

Rabuka said the technical review is being conducted by the Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, in collaboration with the Australian Government through its flagship social protection programme, the partnerships for Social Protection Programme.

FijiLive has reached out to the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya for her comments on the matter.