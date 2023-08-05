Saturday, August 5, 2023
Deputy PM concerned about football rankings

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad has raised concerns in regard to the ranking of Fiji’s national side in football.

Prasad said it was worrying to see how low the ranking had dropped.

“We all are wondering why our men’s football ranking has plummeted to an all-time low despite an abundance of talent and football in our country,” Prasad said.

“We were ranked in the 90’s before the turn of the century, we used to defeat every nation in our region, we chalked up two wins over Australia in 1977 and 1988, we either beat or were.

on par with New Zealand.

“And that was in an era when football wasn’t even semi-professional.

“We are now professional according to our standings of player fees and transfers.

“But we aren’t improving despite what we are told are three football academies, primarily funded by FIFA.

Prasad also questioned as to what the reasons for the lack of progress could be.

“Is it lack development? Are we unable to nurture, harness and develop talents into footballers who make it their career and mission?

“Why is there no emphasis on the part of the districts to have local league amongst clubs?

“It used to be a highlight every weekend and attended by a few thousand spectators.

“Or is it to do with governance where heads of corporate organisations or friends, of mostly similar political allegiance, make the rules?

Prasad also added they would expect to and see changes for the better.

“It is the reality where football descended to in the last 16 years.

“But it will change, and change for the better, our conscience must be clear when dealing with governance issues.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
