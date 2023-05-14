Derenalagi disappointed after Force loss

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi said he was disappointed with their loss to the Western Force and needs to do better.

Derenalagi said a more focus approach was needed, and they gave away an important game.

“We won last week against a big team (Hurricanes) but coming out some of us were still riding on that win,” Derenalagi said in the post-match.

“We didn’t turn up.”

Derenalagi said they knew the Force would play strong in front of their home crowd and needed to do the same.

“We have to work twice as strong like we are playing back home.”