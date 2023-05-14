Sunday, May 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Derenalagi disappointed after Force loss

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi said he was disappointed with their loss to the Western Force and needs to do better.

Derenalagi said a more focus approach was needed, and they gave away an important game.

“We won last week against a big team (Hurricanes) but coming out some of us were still riding on that win,” Derenalagi said in the post-match.

“We didn’t turn up.”

Derenalagi said they knew the Force would play strong in front of their home crowd and needed to do the same.

“We have to work twice as strong like we are playing back home.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Suva ready for OFC opener

The Suva Football team has completed preparations and will play it'...
Rugby

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic Ga...

Argentina became the third team to secure their ticket for the 2024...
News

Nothing has changed, not a witch hu...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says nothing has changed in the way ...
News

15 drivers in custody for drunk dri...

Police have indicated that 15 drivers are in custody, after they we...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Suva ready for OFC opener

Football
The Suva F...

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Nothing has changed, not a witch...

News
Prime Mini...

15 drivers in custody for drunk ...

News
Police hav...

Fiji’s economy is struggli...

News
Prime Mini...

Habosi Kamikamica star in big To...

Rugby
Fijian duo...

Popular News

Be vigilant, NFA warns after fir...

News
Three fami...

Impressive Fijian Drua back in T...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Most marginalized need to be loo...

News
Opposition...

Drua depart for final away games...

Rugby
The Swire ...

Mission Jeanne d’Arc on lookout ...

News
Lieutenant...

Strengthen Fiji- India ties: Sin...

News
India’s St...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Suva ready for OFC opener