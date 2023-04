Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal has confirmed that football competitions will go on a break this week.

Pal said Fiji FA made the decision due to the religious tournament that will be played around the country during the long Easter Weekend.

“Most players from the Premier and Senior will be playing in their respective cultural teams and in light of that, Fiji FA will not have any games played this week.”

He said the DFPL will resume on the 15 and 16 of April.