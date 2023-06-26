Monday, June 26, 2023
DFPL to resume with full round of matches

The Digicel Fiji Premier League will resume at five different venues this weekend.

Labasa will host defending champions and leaders Rewa at 1pm at Subrail Park on Saturday.

In another match on Saturday, Ba will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau, Ba.

Three matches will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

Suva will host bottom placed Tavua at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour while Nadi will battle against Navua at Prince Charles Park and Fiji FACT champs Lautoka will meet Nadroga at Churchill Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
