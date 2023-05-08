Monday, May 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Different standards applied for same crime

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court on a charge of abuse of office. He has been granted bail.

The Fiji Police Force is under the spotlight for treating similar serious charges differently – particularly in the arrest of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Speaking to the media on Friday on why Sayed-Khaiyum was paraded in handcuffs after being charged by the CID HQ, while Bainimarama and Qiliho were not subjected to the same treatment, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said the system is so laxed that it needs to be synced.

Tikoduadua said a review is currently underway to ensuring the processes and procedures are put down and all Police officers are trained on it and mentored.

He said this will ensure that there is at least a higher degree of accountability on the officers to enforce this.

“However, if they do not follow these procedures, are subjected to the same law.”

“What happened on Monday afternoon in the case of Sayed-Khaiyum and how the laws were interpreted was solely on the officers that were handling the case on that particular day,” Tikoduadua said.

However, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stated that what was put to him on the day of arrest was that he had to be in handcuffs for his own safety.

Tikoduadua added that that if the former Attorney-General felt that his legal rights as an accused person were violated, he has the right to seek legal recourse through the available avenues under the law.

“If Sayed-Khaiyum chooses to pursue this route, I will respect and support his decision.”

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Labasa receives 10k boost for Champ...

Fiji’s representative to the OFC Women's Champions League, Labasa r...
Football

FACT pools to be drawn tomorrow

The 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT pool draws will take place on Tuesday. ...
Netball

16 teams for Men’s Netball Ch...

16 teams from around the country will compete in the Men's Netball ...
Rugby

Silktails back Fonumanu out for six...

Kaiviti Silktails outside back Makrau Fonumanu will be out for the ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labasa receives 10k boost for Ch...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

FACT pools to be drawn tomorrow

Football
The 2023 D...

16 teams for Men’s Netball...

Netball
16 teams f...

Silktails back Fonumanu out for ...

Rugby
Kaiviti Si...

Rt Cakobau Park to host double h...

Football
Ratu Cakob...

Fiji to review security deal wit...

News
The Fijian...

Popular News

Sivo scores hat-trick in Eels na...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

It’s a political witch hun...

News
Former Att...

Fijiana contending for World Rug...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Labasa face AS Academy Féminine ...

Football
Fiji’s rep...

Qaranivalu, Murray to start for ...

Rugby
Former Fij...

US rock band Aerosmith announces...

Entertainment
US rock 'n...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Labasa receives 10k boost for Champions League