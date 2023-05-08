Different standards applied for same crime

The Fiji Police Force is under the spotlight for treating similar serious charges differently – particularly in the arrest of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Speaking to the media on Friday on why Sayed-Khaiyum was paraded in handcuffs after being charged by the CID HQ, while Bainimarama and Qiliho were not subjected to the same treatment, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua said the system is so laxed that it needs to be synced.

Tikoduadua said a review is currently underway to ensuring the processes and procedures are put down and all Police officers are trained on it and mentored.

He said this will ensure that there is at least a higher degree of accountability on the officers to enforce this.

“However, if they do not follow these procedures, are subjected to the same law.”

“What happened on Monday afternoon in the case of Sayed-Khaiyum and how the laws were interpreted was solely on the officers that were handling the case on that particular day,” Tikoduadua said.

However, the former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stated that what was put to him on the day of arrest was that he had to be in handcuffs for his own safety.

Tikoduadua added that that if the former Attorney-General felt that his legal rights as an accused person were violated, he has the right to seek legal recourse through the available avenues under the law.

“If Sayed-Khaiyum chooses to pursue this route, I will respect and support his decision.”