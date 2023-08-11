Friday, August 11, 2023
Digital display parking meters for Savusavu

Savusavu Town commuters now have access to digital display parking meters, making it a first in the North.

The township introduced parking metres since its inception, with the initiation of the project three years ago.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa said Savusavu Town Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government in 2020, provided a solution to the keen demand of residents, businesses and ratepayers.

“The status quo of vehicles lining up in front of shops is no longer tenable, and this will undoubtedly boost commercial prospects,” Nalumisa said.

The Council procured 10 parking meters through a joint effort with other Municipal Councils, facilitated by a $150,000 bank loan.

Nalumisa said there are nine parking meters on the main street, and one in the Foreshore Car park and they are not just managing traffic but also providing easier access to the town’s business, which is essential in their vitality.

“The 10 meters are expected to accommodate around 45 vehicles daily, translating to an estimated annual income of $100,000 for the Savusavu Town Council.”

“This partnership underscores the commitment to enhancing revenue generation for the greater good of our municipalities.”

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
