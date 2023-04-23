Digitization of legal registries with the Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice will soon undertake the digitization of all legal registries within the Ministry.

The registries include the Office of the Registrar of Titles, the Office of the Official Receiver, the Registrar of Companies and the Registrar of Birth, Deaths and Marriages.

In a press conference, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the registries have manual records dating back to the 1800s, and it is important to preserve the records digitally and at the same time provide efficient and reliable services with the use of modern technology.

Rabuka said the Ministry of Justice will undertake consultations with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Communications and key stakeholders to complete the digitization project.