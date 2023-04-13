Director of Public Prosecutions suspended

Director of Public Prosecutions, Christopher Pryde has been suspended with immediate effect.

While there is no official confirmation of his suspension, reliable sources say he received the suspension letter this afternoon from the Office of the President.

It is understood the action was taken following a complaint by the Attorney-General Siromi Turaga.

Under the 2013 Constitution, the DPP is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Judicial Services Commission following consultation by the Judicial Services Commission with the Attorney-General and he or she may be removed from office for inability to perform the functions of his or her office (whether arising from infirmity of body or mind or any other cause) or for misbehavior.

Pryde was appointed to the position in November 2011.

Prior to this, he was Fiji’s Solicitor-General, a position he held since 2007 until his appointment as the country’s DPP.

Between 2009 and 2011 in addition to being Solicitor-General, he was Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Justice and Anti-Corruption.