Discipline is focus ahead of Samoa clash: Ikanivere

Fiji Water Flying Fijian rake Tevita Ikanivere says they are working on their discipline ahead of the clash against Samoa in the second Round of the Pacific Nations Cup on Saturday.

Reflecting from their 36-20 win to the Ikale Tahi Tonga last week, Ikanivere said they are anticipating a tough challenge from the Samoans.

“We started the game well scoring three tries and then we dropped off a bit because of our discipline. We failed to exit well and it cost us.”

“The finishers came and the impact players impacted. The finishers started well trying to have a full 80 minute performance.”

“Once we have our foot their throat, we keep it well there and keep pushing.”

The Flying Fijians vs Samoa clash will kick off at 3pm in Apia.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
