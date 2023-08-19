Saturday, August 19, 2023
Discipline remains an integral focus: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Head Coach Simon Raiwalui says the focus on discipline has been an integral part of the team’s work on since the beginning of the campaign and they are in the right space going towards the Rugby World Cup.

With a large quantity of the 33-man-squad having played in the Super Rugby Pacific competition, Raiwalui said playing in the Northern Hemsiphere for the first time will come as a challenge for them but he has a lot of confidence in both the players and team officials.

“Our priority has been discipline throughout the campaign, and all the referees selected to go to the world cup are within the best referees in the world,” Raiwalui said.

“We will try to within our game make it as easy as possible but we also have confidence in any referees that are with us and we will work with them to have the best game.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
