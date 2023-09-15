Friday, September 15, 2023
Discipline will be key, says Tagitagivalu

Flying Fijians flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu believes playing their own game and staying more disciplined for full 80 minutes will be key going into their next game against the Australia on Monday.

The Yasawa man who scored one of Fiji’s four tries in their 32-26 loss to Wales in the opening round of the Rugby World Cup said minimising the penalty count is definitely a big focus.

“We need to work on our discipline, we didnt get the win, its definitely something to work on,” Tagitagivalu said.

“It is also important we play our type of game.”

Tagitagivalu said sticking to what they have planned will be important.

“The Wallabies are a strong team, they will know how to test us, so it is important we stick to our game plan.

“I’m confident we will be ready by the game day as we have analysed all our weaknesses.

Fiji will take on Australia on Monday at 3.45am.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
