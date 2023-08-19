Distraught father dies, Chaudhry queries delay

The distraught father of a 20-year-old woman who died in a tragic Ferris wheel accident in Suva six weeks ago has also passed away.

53-year-old Anup Kumar died on Wednesday after being admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva with hypertension a night before.

Raising concern on the second death in the family, former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said: “This is the second tragedy to hit the family within six weeks and it is even more tragic that Mr Kumar should pass away without a closure on his daughter’s death.”

“He had come to see me on several occasions expressing concern at the delay by the Employment Ministry in completing the investigation report on the accident.”

“I have repeatedly questioned the Employment Ministry on delays in finalizing the report on the accident. There has not been any satisfactory explanation from Minister Agni Deo Singh on the delay.”

“It is unacceptable that an inquiry into the accident should take more than six weeks to finalise. And now the girl’s father who was reportedly in good health before the incident has died grieving for his daughter and seeking a closure on what caused her death.”

Meanwhile Minister Singh in his response said the investigation is still progressing.

He said it is rather unfortunate that Chaudhry who as a former senior trade unionist is fully aware of the processes involved in such investigations and is making comments that are completely uncalled for.”

“It is quite unethical to use a sad occasion like this to gain political mileage.”

He said it is worth noting that Chaudhry had earlier called to enquire about the progress and he was briefed on the processes involved.

Singh said he has kept the family informed of the progress and has personally visited them to express his condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”