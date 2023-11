The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhu Sabha of Fiji is strongly requesting Hindus to follow what is written in their calendar and celebrate Diwali on Monday.

National Executive Council of the Sabha in a release said: “Once again, some purohits (priests) are creating confusion about Diwali.”

“The calendar is prepared by learned purohits of our Sabha.”

Do not be misguided by others posts/video and celebrate Diwali on Monday 13 November, 2023.”