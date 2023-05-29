Monday, May 29, 2023
Diyalowai confident about Labasa’s chances

Labasa FC and Fiji Kulas Captain Sofi Diyalowai is confident the Fijian champion club will do wonders in the inaugural OFC Women’s Champions League in Papua New Guinea next month.

Diyalowai, who has previously played in Port Moresby with the Fijian women’s team knows what to expect and currently sees local club Hekari United as their biggest threat.

Speaking to PNG Football Media, the Naseakula native from Macuata said while the locals will be tough to beat, they will not be underestimating other teams as well and will be taking one game at a time and there will be no turning back for the Fijian girls.

The Arthur Simmons and Jotivini Tabua coached side will bank on the likes of Diyalowai, Aliza Hussein, Una Tuberi, national Under 19 rep Sonia Alfred and veteran striker Stella Naivalulevu. Other big names in the squad include Fulori Sukulu, Vulatolu Bilitaki, Adi Vulitikoro, Raewynne Simmons, Viniana Simmons, Sonali Rao, Ema Mereia and Matelita Vuakoso.

Simmons said the team is excited to be part of the history as there will be no first tournament again, and this is first for Labasa to be part in of it.

Labasa will kick start its campaign against Kiwi FC at 2pm on the 1st of June before they meet Koloale FC at 2pm on the 3rd.

They will face AS Academy Feminine at 7pm on the 5th and round off their group match against Hekari United FC at 7 pm on the 10th.

