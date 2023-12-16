Do not interfere with police work: ACP Driu

The Fiji Police Force has warned it will upload the law and that intimidation tactics will not deter it from conducting their work in ensuring a safe environment.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, (ACP) Livai Driu said operational efforts have been heightened – Snap checks, raids, and taskforces deployed around the country to curb criminal activities.

In light of this, there have also been a number of reported incidents against policing efforts in the last few days, ACP Driu said behaviour will not be condoned.

ACP Driu said there have been incidents where police officers are being assaulted while performing its duties.

He said police will come down hard on those who through their actions are deliberately trying to interfere with operations, and is urging everyone to allow police to conduct their work.