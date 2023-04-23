Sunday, April 23, 2023
Do-or-die for Drua in Super W fixture

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male has named a strong squad for their do-or-die Super W match against the Queensland Reds today.

Impact player and former Reds prop-forward Siteri Rasolea returns to the line and would add needed strength up front.

Skipper Bitila Tawake slots in at tight-head with Litia Marama at hooker.

Asinate Serevi pairs with Mereoni Nakesa at locks with Doreen Narokete at blindside flanker, Sulita Waisega on the openside and Karalaini Nasewa in at number eight.

Coach Male said the match was a must-win to qualify for the semi-finals.

“It was disappointing that we lost the last two matches but we have worked hard and these girls are aware of the challenge we have tomorrow,” Male said.

Asinate Serevi returns at lock and will pair up with Mereoni Nakesa.

Doreen Narokete has also been cleared off injury, she left the field against Waratahs in

Setaita Railumu and Ani Mei pair at the halves with Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei in midfield.

Unaisi Tagabale and Laisani Moceisawana come in on the wings with Lavenia Tinai at fullback.

Makereta Tunidau, Joma Rubuti and Anasimeci Korovata, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Jade Coates, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau and Adita Milinia add impact of the bench.

Th Reds host the Drua at 3.05pm tomorrow.

Fijiana Drua: Bitila Tawake, Litia Marama, Siteri Rasolea, Mereoni Nakesa, Asinate Serevi, Doreen Narokete, Sulita Waisega, Karalaini Naisewa, Setaita Railumu, Ani Mei, Unaisi Tagabale, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei, Laisani Moceisawana, Lavenia Tinai Reserves: Makereta Tunidau, Joma Rubuti, Anasimeci Korovata, Merevesi Ofakimalino, Jade Coates, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, Adita Milinia

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
