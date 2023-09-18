Monday, September 18, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Dogalau gets brace in Ba’s DFPL win

Fiji Under 23 skipper Etonia Dogalau scored a brace of goals as Ba defeated bottom-placed Tavua 3-0 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Garvey Park in Tavua on Sunday.

Ba entered the field with a lot of confidence after being drubbed 2-1 to Labasa in a crucial Battle of the Giants pool match on Thursday while Tavua banked on home support and sheer team work.

Dogalau got the fans on their feet after smacking in the opener in the 9th minute as Darold Kakasi’s attempt deflected off the goalkeeper and landed in his path.

A few minutes later, Dogalau doubled the lead for the Men-In-Black slamming in a powerhouse shot which gave Tavua goalkeeper no chance at all.

Just a few minutes before the break, Fiji Under 23 defender Mohammed Fataul Raheem furthered their lead with the third goal from a Praneel Naidu set piece play.

Despite staging a strong second half battle, both teams tested each other’s defence and failed to score any goals.

After 15 appearances, Ba now has 18 points and have three more matches to play.

Meanwhile, winless Tavua remain bottom with 6 points and have two games to play.

In another DFPL match today, defending champions Rewa beat neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fiji ends 69-year drought, keeps ca...

The Flying Fijians ended a 69-year-old drought against Australia an...
2023 Battle of Giants

Doidoi dedicates goal and win to te...

Striker Rusiate Doidoi, who scored the winner for Labasa in their 2...
2023 Battle of Giants

Change in formation helped us win: ...

Labasa coach Imtiaz Khan says change in formation and player rotati...
Football

Rewa wins battle of neighbors

Defending champions Rewa outclassed Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1 in a cruc...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji ends 69-year drought, keeps...

Rugby
The Flying...

Doidoi dedicates goal and win to...

2023 Battle of Giants
Striker Ru...

Change in formation helped us wi...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa coa...

Rewa wins battle of neighbors

Football
Defending ...

Labasa defends Battle of Giants ...

2023 Battle of Giants
Labasa suc...

Wales record second win at RWC

Sports
Wales reco...

Popular News

Taylor Swift is ‘hanging out’ wi...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Naivakananumi relishes first goa...

2023 Battle of Giants
Defender S...

Tupou under injury cloud ahead o...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

RFMF to participate in 2023 Ex C...

News
Commander ...

Fijiana 7s stars back in trainin...

Rugby
Fijiana 7s...

Lockington wants better deal for...

Sports
Ba Coach C...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

2023 RWC Fiji vs Australia