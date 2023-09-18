Dogalau gets brace in Ba’s DFPL win

Fiji Under 23 skipper Etonia Dogalau scored a brace of goals as Ba defeated bottom-placed Tavua 3-0 in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Garvey Park in Tavua on Sunday.

Ba entered the field with a lot of confidence after being drubbed 2-1 to Labasa in a crucial Battle of the Giants pool match on Thursday while Tavua banked on home support and sheer team work.

Dogalau got the fans on their feet after smacking in the opener in the 9th minute as Darold Kakasi’s attempt deflected off the goalkeeper and landed in his path.

A few minutes later, Dogalau doubled the lead for the Men-In-Black slamming in a powerhouse shot which gave Tavua goalkeeper no chance at all.

Just a few minutes before the break, Fiji Under 23 defender Mohammed Fataul Raheem furthered their lead with the third goal from a Praneel Naidu set piece play.

Despite staging a strong second half battle, both teams tested each other’s defence and failed to score any goals.

After 15 appearances, Ba now has 18 points and have three more matches to play.

Meanwhile, winless Tavua remain bottom with 6 points and have two games to play.

In another DFPL match today, defending champions Rewa beat neighbors Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1.