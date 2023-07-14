Friday, July 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Dogalau, Naidu to miss Nadroga clash

Traditional football giants Ba will miss the services of key striker Etonia Dogalau and defender Praneel Naidu in their Round 12 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Nadroga on Sunday.

Newly appointed interim coach Mohammed Ashif Khan confirmed to FijiLive, both players are on one-match suspension after copping two yellow cards in two different league matches.

Ba is currently eighth in the standing with 12 points after three wins, three draws and five losses.

Khan said the side is optimistic to bounce back to winning ways against Nadroga and better its standing in the competition.

“The loss to Navua last weekend was an eye-opener for us. Our focus is to improve our ranking and it can only happen if we start winning games.”

“We can’t be taking this same level of performance in the BOG where we will be playing top teams.”

“More focus has been on improving our defence and keeping our foot on the accelerator from the start till the end of the game.”

The Nadroga vs Ba match will kick start at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp

Explosive Fijian Drua flanker Joseva Tamani has joined the Flying F...
Rugby

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PNC o...

Tonga will head to Fiji with high morale after beating Australia A ...
Rugby

Flying Fijians set date with sand d...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have a date with nature and will be p...
2023-24 National Budget

Bure to continue as PS Education

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says that Timoci Bure will co...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp...

Rugby
Explosive ...

Boost for Ikale Tahi ahead of PN...

Rugby
Tonga will...

Flying Fijians set date with san...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Bure to continue as PS Education...

2023-24 National Budget
Minister f...

Parliament passes law to limit n...

2023-24 National Budget
The Liquor...

Rehab and recovery has been toug...

Football
US based F...

Popular News

Mataele’s Force contract t...

Rugby
Former Fly...

Crime prevention is everyone’s r...

News
His Excell...

Complaint filed against FICAC Co...

News
The Attorn...

Koroisau back in for Knights cla...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Budget will consolidate finances...

News
Prime Mini...

Eilish reveals ‘Barbie’ movie so...

Entertainment
Grammy-win...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Tamani joins Flying Fijians camp