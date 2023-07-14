Dogalau, Naidu to miss Nadroga clash

Traditional football giants Ba will miss the services of key striker Etonia Dogalau and defender Praneel Naidu in their Round 12 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash against Nadroga on Sunday.

Newly appointed interim coach Mohammed Ashif Khan confirmed to FijiLive, both players are on one-match suspension after copping two yellow cards in two different league matches.

Ba is currently eighth in the standing with 12 points after three wins, three draws and five losses.

Khan said the side is optimistic to bounce back to winning ways against Nadroga and better its standing in the competition.

“The loss to Navua last weekend was an eye-opener for us. Our focus is to improve our ranking and it can only happen if we start winning games.”

“We can’t be taking this same level of performance in the BOG where we will be playing top teams.”

“More focus has been on improving our defence and keeping our foot on the accelerator from the start till the end of the game.”

The Nadroga vs Ba match will kick start at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.