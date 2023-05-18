Doge to make Drua debut against Tahs

Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge is set to make his debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua from the bench against NSW Waratahs in Round 13 of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Doge returns to competitive rugby after a long injury break. He will take his place on the bench and could be a potential debut this weekend.

Head Coach Mick Byrne has made minor changes in halves, Peni Matawalu will start at halfback alongside Caleb Muntz who is at fly-half.

Taniela Rakuro is on the left wing and partners the returning Selestino Ravutaumada who is on the right wing.

On the bench, Zuriel Togiatama is cover for hooker, Emosi Tuqiri returns this week to cover at loosehead, while Doge could make his much-awaited debut at replacement tighthead prop.

Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini and the blockbusting Apisalome Vota also return to the match day squad to cover for the backline.

The Drua will face the NSW Waratahs at 9.45pm at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

Fijian Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere, Jone Koroiduadua, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Meli Derenalagi (c), Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Zuriel Togiatama, Emosi Tuqiri, Mesake Doge, Etonia Waqa, Elia Canakaivata, Philip Baselala, Kemu Valetini, Apisalome Vota.