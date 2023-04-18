Doli returns after five match suspension

Navua defender Suliano Masi Doli will return to action this weekend after serving a five match suspension.

Doli was slapped with suspension for his unsporting behavior after Navua’s 2-1 win over Ba in the semifinals of the 2022 Courts Inter District Championship in Suva.

Coach Saiyad Ali says Doli’s return will boost their defence and will also add depth to their game.

Meanwhile, the Southerners will be without Simione Damuni, who saw a direct red card in their 3-2 loss to Tailevu Naitasiri on Sunday.

Navua will host Labasa at 3pm at the Uprising Sport centre in Pacific Harbour on Sunday.