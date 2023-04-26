Domestic violence cases not reported: Panapasa

The Fiji Corrections Service does not report cases of domestic violences happening within its facilities directly with the police, despite having a ‘No Drop Policy’.

This has been highlighted by the Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Salote Panapsa, while responding to the Assistant Minister for Housing, Lenora Qereqeretabua on whether domestic violence cases reported within its facilities are ever reported to police.

Panapasa said domestic violence cases are first reported to the Chaplin in the Fiji Corrections Service, and they are to be first attended to by the respective Officers in-charge, then it is referred to the Supervisors in the Divisions, then to Counsellors and the Psychologists.

“Normally these alleged cases are not reported to police, unless the victims want the Fiji Corrections Service to report it to the Police.

“However, we also have a no drop policy with the Fiji Corrections Service,” Panapasa added.

In a supplementary question, Qereqeretabua then asked how then is Police not involved in cases of domestic violence happening in its facilities.

FCS Legal Officer Assistant Superintendent Asea Vucago said the Fiji Corrections Service has a hostile working environment and in recent months not so good reports have been coming from within the Fiji Corrections Service.

Vucago said because of the hostile environment, Prison Officers tend to take their frustrations from work to their families at home.

“We do not condone violence acts against our women and children; however, as a result unfortunately, women and children are at the end of these frustrations, but it does not mean we do not care-We do care,” Vucago said.

He said reported cases are made to the hierarchy within the Fiji Corrections Service and the Acting Commissioner is also made aware of cases involving domestic violence.

“We use our systems in place to deal with this at different levels. We try our very best to try and defuse the situations of domestic violence happening in our facilities.”

“We give the victims the opportunity to report these cases to Police; however we are mindful of the repercussions that this has on families… and we brief them on these, the consequences of what will happen when they go to that extent,” Vucago added.