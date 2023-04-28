Domestic violence cases on the rise

The Diverse Voices and Action for Equality Report has found that 84 per cent of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexuals and Transgender women and Non-Confirming people have experienced violence from either their partners.

The report also highlighted from the cases reported, 43 per cent only shared with close friends and 12 per cent shared with none.

Head of Family Unit in the Ministry of Health, Dr Rachel Devi while speaking at the launch of the Fiji Health Guidelines for Comprehensive Case Management of Gender Based Violence including Sexual Violence said of the 84 per cent recorded, 52 per cent have been sexually assaulted by a family member, from the LGBTQI Community and Gender Non-Confirming Persons that have experienced either physical or sexual assault, all these survivors were between the age of 25 and 34-years-old.

“The rates of violence against women and girls in Fiji are among the highest in the world, with a very high prevalence of sexual abuse of girls under 15 years in the Pacific and globally, requiring multi-sectoral action to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.”

“Overall, 72 per cent reported having experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence from their partner in their lifetime, often all three forms of abuse, and 15 per cent reported having experienced physical and/ or sexual violence during pregnancy. Of those surveyed, 16 per cent had been sexually abused before the age of 15, most by male family members or friends,” Dr Devi said.

The Ministry of Health also highlighted that around 47 per cent of the women who have also been physically or sexually abused by their husbands or partners have been hurt due to the attack; of those incapacitated, 60 per cent were injured more than once and now have a disability; more than 13 per cent have lost consciousness due to the abuse, and among them that needed health care due to injuries less than two in three received it.

“Notably, women with physical or sexual violence have much poorer health and are frequently hospitalized. High rates of physical and sexual and reproductive health outcomes, such as unwanted pregnancies and Sexual Transmitted Diseases,” Dr Devi added.