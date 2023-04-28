Friday, April 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Domestic violence cases on the rise

The Diverse Voices and Action for Equality Report has found that 84 per cent of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexuals and Transgender women and Non-Confirming people have experienced violence from either their partners.

The report also highlighted from the cases reported, 43 per cent only shared with close friends and 12 per cent shared with none.

Head of Family Unit in the Ministry of Health, Dr Rachel Devi while speaking at the launch of the Fiji Health Guidelines for Comprehensive Case Management of Gender Based Violence including Sexual Violence said of the 84 per cent recorded, 52 per cent have been sexually assaulted by a family member, from the LGBTQI Community and Gender Non-Confirming Persons that have experienced either physical or sexual assault, all these survivors were between the age of 25 and 34-years-old.

“The rates of violence against women and girls in Fiji are among the highest in the world, with a very high prevalence of sexual abuse of girls under 15 years in the Pacific and globally, requiring multi-sectoral action to prevent and respond to gender-based violence.”

“Overall, 72 per cent reported having experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence from their partner in their lifetime, often all three forms of abuse, and 15 per cent reported having experienced physical and/ or sexual violence during pregnancy. Of those surveyed, 16 per cent had been sexually abused before the age of 15, most by male family members or friends,” Dr Devi said.

The Ministry of Health also highlighted that around 47 per cent of the women who have also been physically or sexually abused by their husbands or partners have been hurt due to the attack; of those incapacitated, 60 per cent were injured more than once and now have a disability; more than 13 per cent have lost consciousness due to the abuse, and among them that needed health care due to injuries less than two in three received it.

“Notably, women with physical or sexual violence have much poorer health and are frequently hospitalized. High rates of physical and sexual and reproductive health outcomes, such as unwanted pregnancies and Sexual Transmitted Diseases,” Dr Devi added.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FRA appoints new board of directors...

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has appointed five new board of director...
Coca-Cola Games

Singh wins Gold for Marist

18-year-old David Singh added one more Gold medal to the tally of M...
Coca-Cola Games

Gold medal, a perfect send-off for ...

Ratu Kadavulevu School athlete Rokolei Buatoka says his 2023 Coca-C...
Coca-Cola Games

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump Gol...

Nina Nakula of Adi Cakobau School and Makelesi Tuivuya of Jasper Wi...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRA appoints new board of direct...

News
Fiji Roads...

Singh wins Gold for Marist

Coca-Cola Games
18-year-ol...

Gold medal, a perfect send-off f...

Coca-Cola Games
Ratu Kadav...

Nakula, Taivuya share High Jump ...

Coca-Cola Games
Nina Nakul...

Free heart surgeries save 214 li...

News
Prime Mini...

Cohesive collaboration needed fo...

News
Assistant ...

Popular News

Water, sewerage, energy needs at...

News
Relevant s...

Discipline key focus for Blues s...

Rugby
Blues coac...

Burden of pediatric cardiac care...

News
Sri Sathya...

Suva’s OFC fixtures confir...

Football
2022 Digic...

Waqanika, Chan appointed to ATH ...

News
Suva lawye...

Do-or-die for Drua in Super W fi...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

FRA appoints new board of directors