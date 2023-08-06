Don’t be overwhelmed by criticism: PM

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has called on his Permanent Secretaries to take criticism as an opportunity to deal with the underlining issues and concerns from the public.

In a video statement, Rabuka acknowledged that social media, particularly Facebook, is a critical tool that the Government uses to deal with issues that rises.

Rabuka said this platform is an opportunity for the electorate to communicate to Government what it thinks –Constructive criticism from the public without being defensive.

He alluded to how most of the champions in boxing are punch drunk.

“They’ve been punch so many times, yet they keep going back until they get the belt or that crown. So don’t avoid Facebook, read them don’t avoid the punches, well try to, but if it hits you be strong enough to take it. Don’t shy away from them. Learn from them.”

The Prime Minister indicated that these statements and comments reflect the aspirations of the public on what it wants from its Government.

Rabuka said Government cannot be misguided, what is being said on Facebook.

“We want you to know that people are thinking about development, they’re thinking social and economic issues and other priorities.”

“I’ve not received any complaints from the Ministers, when I look at Facebook I email them, when I look at the intelligence report I email them. All those things are there to trigger some actions.”

In the recent weeks, the Prime Minister defended his Government, who were the subject of viral social media conversations pertaining to their conduct on social media platforms.