Don’t engage with FENOC, Police urges public

The Fiji Police Force is urging members of the public not to engage with an organisation known as FENOU, a financial group said to be based in France.

An advertisement is being circulating stating the group can assist anyone around the world in providing loans with 3 per cent annual interest.

The Cybercrime Unit has received a report where an individual had entered into an online agreement to get a $10,000 loan, upon receipt of $2,000 as insurance for the loan.

Immediately after sending the $2,000, the victim was blocked by the FENOU group.

The Force is again reiterating the need to verify organisations or individuals who are offering any form of quick rich schemes online.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
