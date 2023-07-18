Don’t engage with FENOC, Police urges public

The Fiji Police Force is urging members of the public not to engage with an organisation known as FENOU, a financial group said to be based in France.

An advertisement is being circulating stating the group can assist anyone around the world in providing loans with 3 per cent annual interest.

The Cybercrime Unit has received a report where an individual had entered into an online agreement to get a $10,000 loan, upon receipt of $2,000 as insurance for the loan.

Immediately after sending the $2,000, the victim was blocked by the FENOU group.

The Force is again reiterating the need to verify organisations or individuals who are offering any form of quick rich schemes online.