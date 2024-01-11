Thursday, January 11, 2024
DPM Prasad addresses housing concerns

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad addressed housing concerns from the residents of Tavela Settlement in Korovuto Nadi during his visit of the Western Division last night.

He actively listened to residents’ issues and proposed solutions, emphasizing the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and quality living conditions.

Additionally, a public consultation in Nadi sought insight from the public and business community, contributing to the national development plan.

Prof Prasad expressed dedication to incorporating community feedback into government initiatives, reflecting a collaborative and people-centric approach to sustainable development.

The ongoing visit underscores the Minister’s commitment to engaging with communities and integrating their perspectives into the overall development agenda, aligning with the government’s vision for comprehensive progress.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
