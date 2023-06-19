DPP amends charge against Bainimarama

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has amended the charge against former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama appeared before Resident Magistrate Puamau in the Suva Magistrates Court today, now charged with one count of Attempt to Pervert the Course of Justice.

It is alleged that sometime between July and September 2020 in Suva, Bainimarama attempted to pervert the course of justice by telling the Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho to stay away from the USP investigations.

Also, the suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is alleged to have directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department then, Serupepeli Neiko and another officer to terminate the investigation.

The charges relate to a complaint laid with the Police by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the University.

The trial has been set for nine days – from 17- 20th July, 02 -04th August and 08-10th August.

The matter has been adjourned to 6 July for pre-trial conference.

Bail has been extended.