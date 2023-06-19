Monday, June 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

DPP amends charge against Bainimarama

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has amended the charge against former Prime Minister and FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama appeared before Resident Magistrate Puamau in the Suva Magistrates Court today, now charged with one count of Attempt to Pervert the Course of Justice.

It is alleged that sometime between July and September 2020 in Suva, Bainimarama attempted to pervert the course of justice by telling the Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho to stay away from the USP investigations.

Also, the suspended Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho is alleged to have directed the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department then, Serupepeli Neiko and another officer to terminate the investigation.

The charges relate to a complaint laid with the Police by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the University.

The trial has been set for nine days – from 17- 20th July, 02 -04th August and 08-10th August.

The matter has been adjourned to 6 July for pre-trial conference.

Bail has been extended.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Call for GCC to play a robust role

Prominent Suva lawyer Graham Leung says indigenous Fijians have sho...
News

Fiji Police Command Group reshuffle...

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew has made a number of c...
News

Legislation needed to protect sanit...

Fijians have indicated that legislation should be introduced that s...
Fiji FACT 2023

Special birthday celebration for ni...

Nippy defender Afraz Ali, who turned 25 today, started his birthday...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Call for GCC to play a robust ro...

News
Prominent ...

Fiji Police Command Group reshuf...

News
Acting Com...

Legislation needed to protect sa...

News
Fijians ha...

Special birthday celebration for...

Fiji FACT 2023
Nippy defe...

Award is for mum, says outstandi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Outstandin...

Waqa wins for daughter and sick ...

Fiji FACT 2023
Lanky mark...

Popular News

Appoint Electoral Commissioners,...

News
Fiji First...

Award is for mum, says outstandi...

Fiji FACT 2023
Outstandin...

Budget will significantly focus ...

2023-24 National Budget
Deputy Pri...

Sivo stars in Eels win over Bull...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

7s stars team up with Rhinos Log...

Rugby
Fiji 7s st...

Cook to replace injured Koroisau...

Rugby
South Sydn...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Call for GCC to play a robust role