Last state witness to take stand next week

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will call its last witness in the trial of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho next week.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Ratu David Toganivalu told the court that the former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department Serupepeli Neiko is out of the country and will not arrive until Saturday.

Toganivalu told the court that Neiko will be the last prosecution witness and will give evidence on Monday.

However, defence counsel Davenesh Sharma had asked if the matter could be called at 12 noon on Monday as he has a pending matter at the Nausori Magistrates Court.

Sharma also said that after the court hears from the prosecution witness, they will have to determine if there is a No Case to answer; however, they will need to make an application.

Responding to this, Resident-Magistrate Seini Puamau told the court that she has not made up her mind and would need to get the counsel and read up on the relevant rulings on the testimony of the former Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

Puamau said that the former Commissioner of Police had issued the directive after the National Security Council Meeting – and as the Constitutional gatekeepers.

Puamau said that she would be thinking through some questions and considering the answers based on information provided, for instance questions like why Tudravu was not charged and whether his actions were criminal given that he had also given a directive to stop investigating the case.

She said the first question to address was whether what he did constituted a criminal offence, and then pondered how to handle the situation based on that determination.

The matter has been adjourned to Monday 12 noon for continuation of the trial.