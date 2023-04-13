Thursday, April 13, 2023
Dr Baledrokadroka leads GCC Review Team

Dr Jone Baledrokadroka will lead the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) Review team.

Ratu Timothy Tavanavanua, Dr Eci Nabalarua, Graham Leung, Malakai Naiyaga, Mereani Rokotuibau and Dr Apisalome Movono are the other members of the team which was selected after a rigorous recruitment process Government had, through the Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage & Arts.

The Team is expected to commence work immediately according to its Terms of Reference.

It will undertake national and provincial consultations as part of its work.

All ethnic groups will be consulted to gain a better understanding of the views, values, interests and concerns of Fijians on the revamped GCC and its role in modern day Fiji.

The Team’s work is expected to take 4 months.

It will present its report to the Minister for iTaukei Affairs for consideration by the iTaukei Affairs Board and Cabinet.

Line Minister Ifereimi Vasu met with the Team on 12 April 2023 and congratulated them for their success in securing the consultancy.

He assured the Team of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs total support and wished them every success.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
