Monday, September 4, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drainage Bill to be tabled in Parliament

Cabinet has approved the Drainage (Amendment) Bill 2023 to be tabled in Parliament.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the Bill re-establishes drainage boards under the Drainage Act 1961.

Rabuka said the drainage boards will ensure that drains in the central, western and northern divisions perform to their design capacity to allow for the free flow of water during peak discharge period.

He said this will allow for better management and maintenance of current drainage systems, minimise flooding and help safeguard people, property and infrastructure.

The re-establishment of Divisional Drainage Boards is anticipated to improve the timeliness and delivery of services including the maintenance and improvement of drainage areas.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

NRL

NRL quarterfinalists confirmed

The top eight teams that will feature in the qualifying finals of t...
News

Vakaturaga conference champions cit...

At the recently concluded Vakaturaga Conference, discussions center...
Rugby

This is the best prepared WCup squa...

Former Flying Fijians prop Campese Ma’afu believes the 2023 Rugby W...
News

$8.3B worth of investment to commen...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

NRL quarterfinalists confirmed

NRL
The top ei...

Vakaturaga conference champions ...

News
At the rec...

This is the best prepared WCup s...

Rugby
Former Fly...

$8.3B worth of investment to com...

News
Deputy Pri...

Cabinet endorses policy framewor...

News
Cabinet ha...

‘Barbie’ becomes No.1 film of th...

Entertainment
Greta Gerw...

Popular News

New-look Nadi holds champs Rewa ...

Football
A young an...

Fijian trio ruled out of PNG mat...

Football
The Junior...

$29k for Navatu Secondary School...

News
Prime Mini...

Sugarcane Growers Council electi...

News
Cabinet ha...

Sporting icons motivate Junior B...

Football
A number o...

Bower to stay with Crusaders til...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
NRL

NRL quarterfinalists confirmed