Drainage Bill to be tabled in Parliament

Cabinet has approved the Drainage (Amendment) Bill 2023 to be tabled in Parliament.

In a statement, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the Bill re-establishes drainage boards under the Drainage Act 1961.

Rabuka said the drainage boards will ensure that drains in the central, western and northern divisions perform to their design capacity to allow for the free flow of water during peak discharge period.

He said this will allow for better management and maintenance of current drainage systems, minimise flooding and help safeguard people, property and infrastructure.

The re-establishment of Divisional Drainage Boards is anticipated to improve the timeliness and delivery of services including the maintenance and improvement of drainage areas.