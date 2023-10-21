Saturday, October 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Drasa progresses to FANCA ICC semis

Photo Courtesy: Fiji Muslim Sports Association

Drasa edged Cuvu 1-0 in the first quarterfinal and has progressed to the semifinal of the 2023 Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster Chicken FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The Abdul Shaheem coached side was bolstered by the service of former Ba rep Ruel Gravyen and Fiji FANCA squad member Abana Annas.

Mohammed Rayhaan Khan scored the lone goal in the opening stanza of the match and the team from Lautoka held onto the results to secure the victory.

Drasa will play the winner between Ba and Nadi in the first semifinal at 9am tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Business

Fiji economy shows steady growth: R...

The Fijian economy is experiencing a strong rebound in tourism, wit...
Football

FANCA ICC quarterfinalists confirme...

The eight teams that will feature in the quarterfinals of the 2023 ...
Football

Lautoka bow out without any wins

A star studded Lautoka bowed out of the Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster ...
Football

Dannemora advance into FANCA quarte...

New Zealand’s Dannemora held Drasa at 1-1 in their last Group A mat...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji economy shows steady growth...

Business
The Fijian...

FANCA ICC quarterfinalists confi...

Football
The eight ...

Lautoka bow out without any wins...

Football
A star stu...

Dannemora advance into FANCA qua...

Football
New Zealan...

Sivo backs fresh faces for Cooks...

NRL
Parramatta...

Koroisau out, Turuva battling bo...

NRL
Experience...

Popular News

Critics were our biggest motivat...

Football
Victorious...

Israel flight was solely a busin...

News
National c...

Dannemora advance into FANCA qua...

Football
New Zealan...

FANCA ICC gets underway in Nadi

Football
The 2023 F...

Partnership to enhance service d...

News
The Minist...

Lack of concentration, fatigue r...

2023 IDC
Lautoka co...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Vodafone Fiji Bati