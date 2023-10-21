Drasa progresses to FANCA ICC semis

Drasa edged Cuvu 1-0 in the first quarterfinal and has progressed to the semifinal of the 2023 Tebara Halal Meats/Rooster Chicken FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The Abdul Shaheem coached side was bolstered by the service of former Ba rep Ruel Gravyen and Fiji FANCA squad member Abana Annas.

Mohammed Rayhaan Khan scored the lone goal in the opening stanza of the match and the team from Lautoka held onto the results to secure the victory.

Drasa will play the winner between Ba and Nadi in the first semifinal at 9am tomorrow.