Drasa created the first upset of the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) in Nadi today beating a start-studded Lautoka outfit 1-0.

The Blues with the likes of Edward Justin, Mohammed Shazil Ali and Usman Omede started as favorites but the plucky Drasa side held their own and scored their winner through Iliyaz Khan.

In an earlier match, Ba defeated Varavu 2-0.